Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,220 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

