Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,533 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 827,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 255,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,029,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.5 %

JHG opened at $37.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

