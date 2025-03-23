Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,066 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ITT by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

