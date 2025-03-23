Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 84,431 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CWST opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.