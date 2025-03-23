Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 14% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Approximately 15,357,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 2,653,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

