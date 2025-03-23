Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,315,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tidewater by 3.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Down 2.0 %

Tidewater stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.