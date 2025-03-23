Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – March 20th

Walmart, Five Below, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related technologies. These stocks provide investors exposure to the dynamic and rapidly evolving entertainment industry, where trends in gaming culture, technological advancements, and market demand can significantly impact business performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.12. 8,312,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,857,467. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $690.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,989. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $209.01. 459,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,616. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $150.11. 585,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,085. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $81.96. 135,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 515,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Funko has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

