Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.60 Million in EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 159,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.
Separately, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EQV Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.
EQV Ventures Acquisition Price Performance
NYSE:EQV opened at $10.06 on Friday. EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.
EQV Ventures Acquisition Profile
EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on April 15, 2024 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.
