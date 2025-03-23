Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 105,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 266,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $648.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

In related news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,425.50. The trade was a 3.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

