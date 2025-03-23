Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

