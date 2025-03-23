Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 11,594 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUDM stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.88. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

