Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 14,579 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 962.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $101.15 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

