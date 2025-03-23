Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 254.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after buying an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after buying an additional 2,452,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,853,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

