Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 23,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 308,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $115.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

