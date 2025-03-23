Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,924 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.04 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

