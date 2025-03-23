Xponance Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $103.67 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
