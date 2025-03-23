Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in News by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 306,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in News by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in News by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

