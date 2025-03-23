Xponance Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,727,000 after acquiring an additional 681,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,661,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 747,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 113,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

