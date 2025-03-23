Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,836 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,720 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Scotiabank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

