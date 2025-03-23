Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVTY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 7,980.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $107.18 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RVTY

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.