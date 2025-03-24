Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 97,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 713,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,994 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 479,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 395,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

