Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Insider Purchases 8,049 Shares

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) insider Swarupa Pathakji purchased 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,036.75 ($7,795.39).

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AATG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.46 million and a PE ratio of 24.24. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.94).

About Albion Technology & Gen VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

