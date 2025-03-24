Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 346,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,271,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,652 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

