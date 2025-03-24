Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 346,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,271,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,619,000 after purchasing an additional 458,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,599,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 159,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,652 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

