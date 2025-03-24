Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 24th (ABEO, ALIT, ASMB, AURA, AZEK, BNTC, CLNN, COLL, EAH, ELEV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 24th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $2.45 target price on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $131.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $159.00.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 86 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Quadrise (LON:QED) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Science Group (LON:SAG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 758 ($9.79) target price on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

