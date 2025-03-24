Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ardelyx (ARDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2025 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Ardelyx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/4/2025 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Ardelyx had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/21/2025 – Ardelyx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2025 – Ardelyx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 1,414,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,768.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Mott bought 199,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $993,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,937,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This represents a 11.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock worth $853,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

