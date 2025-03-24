Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ardelyx (ARDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) in the last few weeks:
- 3/12/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating.
- 3/7/2025 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Ardelyx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/4/2025 – Ardelyx is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Ardelyx had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.
- 2/21/2025 – Ardelyx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/27/2025 – Ardelyx had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ardelyx Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 1,414,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.33.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Ardelyx
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
