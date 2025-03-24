Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.46), with a volume of 16503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.33).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of £209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 525.80.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

