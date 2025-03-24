Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 158660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $69,646.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,013.13. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,190. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock worth $392,413 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

