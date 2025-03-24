Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), Zacks reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. 97,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
