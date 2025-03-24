BYD (BYDDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $174.49 billion for the quarter.

BYD Stock Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $6.59 on Monday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 844,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.33. BYD has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.20.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.