Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:YOU traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 988,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,865. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Clear Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

