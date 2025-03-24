Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Purchases C$23,586.42 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,586.42.

On Friday, March 21st, Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,047.17.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.01. 38,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$646.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.50. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

