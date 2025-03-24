Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.60. 330,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 57,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a market cap of C$53.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

About Cordoba Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.