Cryptocurrency Stocks To Research – March 24th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as those focused on digital currency exchanges, blockchain technology, or mining operations. They offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to the crypto market while operating within the traditional regulatory framework of the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $48.00. 27,987,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,128,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $11.24. 2,089,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,578,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,999,134. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $525.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.68.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,079. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,273. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 3.51.

