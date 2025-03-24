Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 377,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 388,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
