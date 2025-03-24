DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Acquires C$44,896.35 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$44,896.35.

Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.06. 42,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.38.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

