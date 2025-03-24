dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.72 ($0.91), with a volume of 605895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.70 ($0.93).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on dotdigital Group
dotdigital Group Price Performance
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.
dotdigital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
About dotdigital Group
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.