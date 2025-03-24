dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.72 ($0.91), with a volume of 605895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.70 ($0.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.67. The company has a market capitalization of £216.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%. Analysts predict that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

