FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 9.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 1,739,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,090,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $785.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,157.16. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,886,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,799,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 153,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,681,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

