First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 75,351 shares.The stock last traded at $48.21 and had previously closed at $48.28.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.