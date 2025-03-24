First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 75,351 shares.The stock last traded at $48.21 and had previously closed at $48.28.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
