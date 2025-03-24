FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 135,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,175,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $589.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

