Hue Tran Sells 30,000 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 616,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 700.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIR
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.