Hue Tran Sells 30,000 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$189,000.00.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 616,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 700.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.04.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

