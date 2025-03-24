Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 2380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Induction Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.06.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

