Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.75, Zacks reports. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 115.86% and a negative net margin of 514.01%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ LUCY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 25,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,980. Innovative Eyewear has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.
