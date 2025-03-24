Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £196,674.23 ($253,969.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON RKT traded down GBX 64 ($0.83) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,130 ($66.24). 689,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,903.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($52.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($69.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.52) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 121.70 ($1.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.