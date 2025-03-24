Insider Selling: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKTGet Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £196,674.23 ($253,969.82).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LON RKT traded down GBX 64 ($0.83) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5,130 ($66.24). 689,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,903.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($52.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($69.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.52) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 earnings per share for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 121.70 ($1.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

