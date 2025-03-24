Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.