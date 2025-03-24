Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 0.4% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.