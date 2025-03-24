Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 1.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 269,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

