Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.