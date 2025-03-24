Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.9% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.