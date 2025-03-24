Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2207 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.52. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.63 and a one year high of $114.45.

Featured Articles

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

