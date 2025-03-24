Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2207 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 5.9% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.52. 6,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.63 and a one year high of $114.45.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
