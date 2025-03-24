Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2554 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 27.0% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.74. 13,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.