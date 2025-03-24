Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2554 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 27.0% increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.74. 13,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
