Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PEY)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.55. 117,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,628. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

