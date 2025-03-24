Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3176 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.4% increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of QQQM stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,592. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
